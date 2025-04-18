Gwinnett police hope digitally-aged photos will help find girl kidnapped 20 years ago

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-month-old girl disappeared 20 years ago when her mother took her during an unsupervised custody visit.

Gwinnett County police hope new digitally-aged photos will lead to answers on where she may be.

Marisa Velasco’s mother kidnapped her on Dec. 17, 2005. Police said that Rena Velasco did not have custody of her daughter, but had visitation that day.

Rena Velasco told the women’s shelter where she was staying that she needed a ride to a clinic and took her daughter with her.

But the next day, Marissa’s foster parents came to pick her up and learned that neither Marissa nor her biological mother came back to the shelter.

Officers found out the clinic was near Rena Velasco’s boyfriend’s apartment, but it was vacant.

"Gwinnett Police are asking the public to look at these photos and contact us if you have seen—either recently or even years ago—a child that could be Marisa," police said.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770.513.5300.

People can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers here.

