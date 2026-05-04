Officer caught on video body slamming suspect ‘used reasonable force,’ police chief says

LOVEJOY, Ga. — A police chief said that an officer who performed a body slam on a person with their hands behind their back at Walmart was found to have “used reasonable force.”

That finding was according to an external investigation, City of Lovejoy Police Chief Steve Wright said. He confirmed the findings of the administrative review May 4.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco heard from witnesses to the use of force last week.

One customer started recording the encounter on her cell phone.

“That’s hard floor, and it hurts,” a customer said after watching the footage. “We have bones; they break.”

Wright said the “investigation included an evaluation of all available evidence, including video footage, incident reports, witness statements, and applicable department polices and training.”

The officer was placed on administrative leave while the review was taking place.

Neither the officer nor the person he slammed have been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group