Georgia hands-free law violation leads to seizure of 8.8 pounds of marijuana

LAKE CITY, Ga. — Distracted driving led Metro Atlanta police to an unexpected discovery Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Howard with the Lake City Police Department said he saw a driver violating the Georgia hands-free law because the driver was distracted on his cell phone.

Howard attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop at the intersection of Jones Court and Forest Parkway.

As he was speaking with the distracted driver, Howard said he could smell the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver admitted to having what he described as “less than an ounce of marijuana” in his possession.

However, the driver was detained and a probable cause search of the vehicle showed otherwise.

During his search, Howard said he found 32 clear, vacuum-sealed bags, containing approximately 4,000 grams/8.8 LBS of suspected marijuana in the trunk of the suspect’s vehicle.

There was also a black Ruger 57 handgun underneath the driver’s seat, according to Howard.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrest and taken to the Clayton County Jail.

He faces charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana more than one ounce, firearm possession during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, driving with an expired license plate, and a hands free violation.

