GBI identifies man who shot Morrow police officer before being shot outside popular restaurant

MORROW, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of the man who shot a police officer outside a Mexican restaurant on Wednesday night.

After shooting the officer, another officer shot and injured Keon Devon Christian, 26.

GBI agents say Christian got into an argument on the patio of Las Trojas Cantina in Morrow. Someone called 911 and officers responded to the scene after Christian showed off a gun in his waistband.

When officers approached Christian, he fired at them, hitting the officer in his bulletproof vest.

Christian then ran behind the restaurant through the parking lot. That’s when a second officer approached Christian and shot him, according to the GBI.

Two officers, including the one who was shot, and Christian were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Both Christian and the officer who was shot are stable at the hospital. The second officer was treated and released.

Christian is being charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and criminal attempt to commit murder.

The officer’s name has not been released.

