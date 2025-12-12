Ft. Gillem to get $166M evidence storage building, Clayton County hails investment

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fort Gillem is set to receive a $166 million evidence storage facility as part of a historic $556 million federal investment in the state’s military infrastructure, according to a Clayton County news release.

The fort, a former U.S. Army installation, now serves as a logistics and law enforcement hub.

“This is a transformational moment for Clayton County,” said Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Dr. Alieka Anderson-Henry. “The investment at Fort Gillem will bring jobs, infrastructure and renewed energy to our community.”

The new evidence storage facility will expand its capabilities and reinforce its position as a key asset in Georgia’s defense infrastructure.

The project is expected to bring hundreds of jobs in construction, logistics and support services. It will also attract more business opportunities to the area, the county said.

The new facility at Fort Gillem is expected to enhance military law enforcement operations and strengthen Georgia’s role in national defense.

The funding comes from a bipartisan military construction bill supported by U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, which passed the full U.S. House and was signed into law on Nov. 12.

