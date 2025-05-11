Forest Park neighbors frustrated over city’s new parking rules

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park neighbors who live on Greenhill Way are frustrated about a change that is preventing them from parking on the street.

They told Channel 2’s Cory James the city installed signs that have “No Parking Anytime” on them.

Christopher Kerr said the signs went up about two weeks ago. He believes the change was made because of a neighbor who is upset people are not parking in their driveways.

“The city should have put everybody on notice that they were thinking about putting up signs and let us all collectively vote with whether we agree with it or not,” Kerr told James.

Amalen Muwwakkil said she has a problem with the parking because it sometimes blocks her driveway. She also said, “You know how long it takes for somebody to lose their life? Minutes and seconds when an emergency vehicle can’t get through.”

Neighbors said Muwwakkil calls police on them for what is now considered illegal parking. Kerr said that happened to him Sunday, and he feels “police have better things to do.”

In a Forest Park City Council meeting, Ricky L. Clark, J.R., city manager, addressed the concerns. He said, “We’ll have further conversation with our public works department and our PD to talk through some of that.”

Kerr and other neighbors hope city officials will include them in conversations.

