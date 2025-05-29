Forest Park mayor under fire after allegations of R-rated insult hidden in memo

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some Forest Park City Council members say a message that was hidden in a memorandum to them from the mayor of Forest Park is an R-rated insult.

In a veto memorandum, Mayor Angelyne Butler wrote about raises for city council members that would have given them a 50% increase on top of the $22,000 they currently make.

“Everybody was in favor of it. It was the mayor’s idea to get a raise,” Councilmember Latresa Akins-Wells told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers.

But at a recent city council meeting, the issue quickly became not about the raise, but the phrase hidden in the paragraphs of the memorandum.

In that veto, councilmembers say the mayor hid a message in the first letter of the first word of the last seven paragraphs - beginning with “Foresight” and ending with “Until.”

Akins-Wills said she was offended by the message when it was pointed out in the meeting.

“My feelings were hurt because we serve the people of Forest Park, so if you’re saying that to us, you’re also saying that to the people,” she said.

People who live in Forest Park say they’re also concerned because they say she alluded to more hidden messages. Some even say they’d like to see the mayor step down.

Channel 2 has tried to contact the mayor and her office since Friday and still has not heard back from her. The next council meeting is on Monday.

