Forest Park launches warrant amnesty program for those with delinquent, tickets, misdemeanors

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The city of Forest Park is launching a warrant amnesty program aimed at helping out those with delinquent traffic tickets and misdemeanor violations.

Amnesty will be offered to those with open warrants and/or citations from 2021 to the present who want to resolve their legal matters.

Anyone interested in the program is asked to visit the Forest Park Municipal Court in person on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays during normal work hours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Those who can not pay the citations will be allowed to pay the failure-to-appear fees and sign up for a new court date.

The program does not apply to outstanding probation warrants, according to the city.

“Navigating the judicial system can become a challenge, especially when facing outstanding legal issues or even the possibility of arrest,” said Forest Park Court Administrator Dorothy Roper-Jackson. “By offering this community-based program, the court is looking to work with those who simply want to get back on track and have their municipal cases resolved. Individuals may even qualify to have their fines reduced, so it is imperative that people take advantage of the program.”

Acceptable forms of payment include cash, money order, cashier checks and credit/debit cards.

TRENDING STORIES:

For more information about the program, contact the Forest Park Municipal Court at (404) 366-4720 or email Nacori Chambers, Court Clerk, at nchambers@forestparkga.gov.

The program runs through June 31.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Union strikes jumped 43% last year. Here’s what we can expect in 2024

©2023 Cox Media Group