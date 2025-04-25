Forest Park Fire Department to get 150 new smoke alarms installed for residents, free of charge

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The Forest Park Fire Department is getting a big donation from HD Supply and they’re using it to help the community.

According to the City of Forest Park, the national distributor of maintenance, repair and operations products is donating 150 smoke alarms to the Forest Park Fire Department and they’ll be installed in residents’ homes for free.

The donation comes as recent data from the National Fire Protection Association shows about 60% of fire deaths in homes happen where there’s no smoke alarm, or the alarms don’t work, the city said in a statement.

“A working smoke alarm is one of the simplest and most effective tools that residents can have to prevent tragedy during the event of a home fire,” Forest Park Fire Chief Latosha Clemons said in a statement. “This generous donation from HD Supply only adds to our ongoing efforts of ensuring that all households in Forest Park are protected. We are deeply grateful for this partnership and their commitment to public safety in our community.”

Now, city personnel will start giving out the smoke alarms during community outreach events and scheduled in-home safety visits.

All of the smoke alarms will be given out and installed free of charge for households in need, especially in homes where there are no working alarms, or if the alarm units are outdated.

For residents in need of a smoke alarm, the Forest Park Fire Marshall’s Office can be called at 404-608-2374.

The city also shared the following recommendations for smoke detectors:

Make it a habit to change the batteries in your smoke detectors when you change time twice a year.

Detectors older than ten years old should be replaced with new ones.

Smoke detectors should be placed in or near sleeping areas.

Clean your smoke detector. Dust and dirt can clog the device and slow down the time it takes to respond in a fire.

Check your smoke detector monthly. If it fails to sound an alarm, change the battery or get a replacement.

