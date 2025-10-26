Firefighters extinguish large tire fire in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters extinguished a large grass and tire fire on Saturday.

Crews responded to the 5300 block of North Parkway in Morrow at approximately 2:33 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters reported very heavy, dark smoke and a large area of grass on fire with approximately 50 or more tires burning and the fire extending to four nearby trailers.

It took crews about three hours to extinguish the fire. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but according to Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services, it appears as though it was a controlled burn that got out of hand.

“Our firefighters did an excellent job working under challenging conditions to contain this fire and prevent further damage. Their teamwork and professionalism ensured that no one was injured and that the incident was quickly brought under control,” Fire Chief Tim Sweat said.

No one was displaced due to the fire.

