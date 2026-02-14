Feds intercept elephant ivory carvings at Atlanta airport

Wildlife inspectors with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seized five elephant ivory carvings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The illegal carvings were found in a package imported from Austria, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

The shipment violated several regulations, including not being declared and lacking required permits required.

African and Asian elephants are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the Endangered Species Act.

The illegal elephant ivory trade is one of the biggest threats to elephant survival and continues despite international bans. Elephants continue to be killed for their tusks, which are carved into jewelry, ornaments and other items.

Those with information on illegal ivory trafficking are urged to call 1-844-FWS-TIPS or report it at the wildlife crime tips page.

