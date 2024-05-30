Eyeglasses company moves headquarters to Clayton County, investing $10M and bringing 75 new jobs

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County welcomed a new company that promises to bring jobs and money to Georgia and Gov. Brian Kemp was there for the ribbon cutting ceremony today.

GlassesUSA.com is the latest lab to move its headquarters to Clayton County.

“Another great day in the number one state in the country for business,” Kemp told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco as he toured the facility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new headquarters for the company is located near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The company can make 12,000 pairs of glasses a day, but needs to ship fast.

“We have an unprecedented 11 exits off of four interstates, we have proximity to the airport, and we’re 243 miles to the Port of Savannah, where this company here ships some of its products out to its customers,” Clayton County Economic Development Officer, Erica Rocker said.

County leaders said by bringing the company here, GlassesUSA.com is investing $10 million in Clayton County and bringing 75 jobs.

“This business here will bring jobs, it will bring economic development and growth, it will make sure Clayton County is on the right track to be the leader on the south side,” Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey Turner said. “I’m going to claim the state when it comes to economic development.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Kemp said the airport and interstates made Clayton County an easy sell to the online retailer.

“We have hard-working people and we can train them for the skills that you need in your business just like we’re seeing in the back office here today.”

Kemp also talked about the need to add to Georgia’s workforce.

He specifically pointed out the Georgia match program, designed to help high school graduates with tuition at a state school or for specific job training.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Coach charged with sexual assault had been offered head football coach job at another school

©2024 Cox Media Group