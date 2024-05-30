Grandmother who got sick on cruise ship, stuck in Dominican Republic awake, talking

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta grandmother who got sick on a cruise ship and was stranded in the Dominican Republic is awake and talking about her ordeal.

Loretta Cox, a mother of six and grandmother of 9, was on a cruise vacation to the Bahamas earlier this month when she suddenly found herself unable to breathe. She was put on a ventilator on the cruise and then dropped off at a hospital in the Dominican Republic.

Doctors there said they couldn’t take her American insurance.

That’s when her daughter, Aldes Brooks, reached out to Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco.

After Francisco reported on how the family was trying to raise $28,000 for an air ambulance back to the U.S., the donations came pouring in. Within days, the family was able to afford the flight and have Cox transferred to a hospital in Florida, where the family learned that Cox’s lungs had collapsed. She remained sedated and on a ventilator until Tuesday.

“This is the first day that she’s kind of herself,” Aldes Brooks told Francisco from a hospital room Thursday. Both women had big smiles on their faces. “It’s been a long week and a half.”

