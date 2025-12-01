Extremely busy air travel day complicated by Midwest weather

ATLANTA — The Transportation security administration says Sunday could break a record for its busiest travel day.

But winter weather is disrupting flights across the country, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The dropoff line was crowded, as well as inside the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there are around 51,000 flights scheduled for Sunday. But winter weather in the Midwest and Great Lakes is causing an issue.

According to Flight Aware, at Hartsfield-Jackson, there have been 44 canceled flights in the past 24 hours.

Compare that to O’Hare in Chicago, where there have been more than a 1,000.

Experts say this could be the busiest holiday travel season in the past 15 years.

The Atlanta airport says around 4 million people will pass through these terminals this Thanksgiving holiday season, even though Monday is actually supposed to be the busiest travel day here with holiday travelers mixed with business travelers heading back to work.

And any delays or cancelations Sunday could make Monday even more hectic.

