This Atlanta-area zip code is highly prized by newcomers

ATLANTA — One Atlanta-area zip code is among the top 10 places in the nation to move to, according to a recent report.

Zip code 30346 in northern Atlanta ranks ninth in the nation for newcomers per capita, with 9.5 moves per 1,000 residents, according to the November 2025 edition of The Hottest Zip Codes Report by MovingPlace.

The report highlights the appeal of zip code 30346 for workers who prefer proximity to Atlanta’s northern business hubs, such as Perimeter Center and major office parks. The area also offers easy access to high-end shopping at Perimeter Mall, making it an attractive option for young professionals seeking convenience without living downtown.

Texas dominates the list for per-capita moving volume, with zip codes Dale (78616), Lavon (75166), and Maxwell (78656) leading the way. In terms of total move volume, five Texas ZIP codes—New Braunfels (78130), Leander (78641), Cypress (77433), McKinney (75071), and Katy (77493) — rank among the nation’s top 10.

Zip code 20002 in Washington, D.C., led the nation for total moves with 370 new adults arriving in October, driven by rental growth and urban proximity. Sunbelt states, including Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, are seeing the most significant migration, with Port Saint Lucie, Florida (34987), more than doubling its moves month-over-month.

Several zip codes experienced notable month-over-month spikes in moves, such as Eugene, Oregon (97402, 97401), Sioux Falls, South Dakota (57108), and San Antonio, Texas (78251).

