0 Detective: Odds of suspect not being serial rapist are one in 100 million

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - In the case of an accused Clayton County serial rapist, a detective testified in court Tuesday that DNA results show the odds of the suspect not being the attacker are astronomical: one in 100 million.

"It was a number that I had never seen before. I had never seen numbers that high," Clayton County Detective Michelle Alston said.

The detective said Kenneth Bowen attacked women who lived within a 2-mile radius of his home.

"He grabbed her and choked her," Alston said, referring to one of the victims.

Alston said Bowen would break into homes and attack women at gunpoint or with a knife.

She testified that Bowen attacked a woman who was nine-months pregnant, punched an 8-year-old child who came to his mother's rescue, and even attacked a woman with her child nearby.

"Her 1-year-old child was in the bed with her when she was sexually assaulted," Alston said.

Some of the victims cried during her testimony.

Bowen was arrested last month; prosecutors say the attacks occurred over a four-year-period.

A woman who police said had been recently attacked said she thought she was going to die.

"He did put a gun to my head, and he even cocked the gun back and told me to run," she said.

At one point during the four-year span, police said, the sexual assaults stopped for 10 months.

"Mr. Bowen was enlisted in the services at some point during the time that we had no rapes that occurred," Alston said.

A judge found probable cause to move the case on to superior court.

The victims present in the courtroom declined comment afterward.

