Delta says it’s working to reunite travelers and baggage after Sunday travel struggles

ATLANTA — A Delta spokesperson said they’ve added staff to handle the backlog of bags after a ground stop Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Delta has increased staffing at our Baggage Service Office in Atlanta to support our customers impacted by the winter weather and fog on Sunday morning. We have made significant progress since yesterday reuniting customers with their bags, and we apologize for the inconvenience this caused,” a Delta spokesperson told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

The added staff comes after a tumultuous Sunday of travel, with more than 1,000 delays and nearly 200 cancellations after a ground stop was issued because of a dense fog advisory.

It set off a chain reaction. People waited hours for their bags. At points, hundreds were crowded around baggage claim waiting.

“I didn’t make it at all due to the fog,” said Rhonda Woods about her trip to Texas to support her sister after surgery.

She didn’t make it, but her bags did. “It made its way to Houston without me,” she said.

Monday, there were still hundreds of delays and nearly 150 cancellations.

“She said it could take another five to six hours,” said a traveler named Stephanie whose flight to Panama was canceled Sunday.

“We are just keeping our fingers crossed that, we told them to leave it there and hopefully it will make our flight tomorrow morning,” said Stephanie about her bags. “It’s stressful to know if it doesn’t make it there, then were are going to be in Panama with nothing.”

Delta is asking customers to use the app to help track their bags and visit the Baggage Service Office to file a delayed baggage report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group