Delta and Delta Air Lines Foundation to donate millions to Clayton Co. nonprofits over next 5 years

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Delta Air Lines and the Delta Air Lines Foundation will donate millions of dollars to charities in Clayton County over the next five years.

Grants totaling $13.5 million from the Delta Air Lines Foundation will support Clayton County Public Schools through a new Junior Achievement Discovery Center, the Flint River Boys and Girls Club, and scholarships for students in Clayton County who want to pursue a career in aviation.

Delta Air Lines will also provide $3 million to Clayton County to support workforce development resources through the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, Aerotropolis to improve the county’s economic competitiveness, and additional Clayton County nonprofits through a donor-advised fund at the Community Foundation.

The Clayton County Delta Junior Achievement Discovery Center will be a facility where Clayton County students can participate in hands-on simulations to learn real-life skills like financial literacy, business readiness, and entrepreneurship.

The center will be located in the new Convocation Center currently under construction at Southlake Mall.

Middle Georgia State University’s School of Aviation will receive $2.5 million in grants for scholarships for Clayton County students who graduate from one of the 12 Clayton County public high schools and show an aptitude for aviation.

The Delta Air Lines Foundation, founded in 1968, has awarded more than $130 million in grants to nonprofit organizations across the United States over the past decade.

