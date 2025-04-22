Delta Air Lines names Uber exclusive rideshare service for passengers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Uber, the rideshare service company, announced Tuesday that Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines had chosen it to be its exclusive rideshare and delivery partner.

To kick things off, the Uber-Delta partnership will launch at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Going forward, the “Uber + Delta” team-up will allow customers to link their Uber account to their Delta SkyMiles.

Doing so will let them use their SkyMiles to reserve or upgrade Delta flights, book rooms, shop with partnered brands and even earn SkyMiles using Uber Eats.

The partnership will also have an option for reserving rides to and from the airport while purchasing flights the the Fly Delta app, though the “book an Uber Reserve” option hasn’t quite been added yet.

Additionally, Uber said SkyMiles members will be able to log in to the Delta Sync WiFi while on a flight to get a 30% off special offer while reserving an Uber ride when they land.

The partnership will also extend to Uber Shuttle, adding the Atlanta airport to the program, joining Uber Shuttle at JFK and LGA in New York City.

Uber Shuttle available in Atlanta starts in May, according to Uber.

“Given more than 15% of all Uber trips begin or end at an airport, we know that Uber is an integral part of the travel experience for millions of people,” Camiel Irving, VP of Operations and General Manager of Mobility, U.S. & Canada at Uber said in a statement. “Partnering with Delta offers an even more connected experience for those travelers, turning their everyday moments into miles that will take them even further.”

Here’s how you can earn SkyMiles with Uber after linking accounts:

Uber Eats: 1 mile per dollar spent on $40+ restaurant and grocery orders

1 mile per dollar spent on $40+ restaurant and grocery orders Airport Rides: 1 mile per dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports

1 mile per dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports Premium Rides: 2 miles per dollar spent on all premium rides, such as Uber Comfort and Uber Black

2 miles per dollar spent on all premium rides, such as Uber Comfort and Uber Black Uber Reserve: 3 miles per dollar spent on Uber Reserve trips

“SkyMiles Membership is about giving Delta’s loyal customers more ways to earn even more miles, fly with more ease, and experience more of what really matters to them,” Prashant Sharma, V.P. of Loyalty at Delta said. “Our new partnership with Uber not only expands the value of loyalty and makes it easier than ever for our Members to get rewarded – it also opens the door for new audiences to find reasons to love SkyMiles, no matter how often they fly.”

