Crews extinguish fire at Riverdale strip mall

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters extinguished a fire in Riverdale on Sunday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at 6475 Church Street in Riverdale at approximately 4:41 p.m.

The building is a commercial strip mall. Firefighters said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services responded to the fire with nine units, totaling 27 members of the department fighting the blaze.

During the fire, several birds were rescued from the building.

There were no injuries reported.

