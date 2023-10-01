I-285 lanes reopen after fatal accident cleared

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic accident off of the I-75 southbound exit on I-285 Westbound closed three lanes on the interstate in Clayton County, but has now been reopened.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, the accident, near Exit 58 under the Loop Road bridge, involved a tractor-trailer which was disabled after a white SUV rear-ended it, fatally injuring the driver.
The incident also appeared on GDOT511, a traffic tracker operated by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
GDOT cameras show multiple emergency response vehicles at the scene.
