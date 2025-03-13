Courtroom for mock trial team dedicated to fallen Clayton Co. police officer

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — After a delay of more than three years, a mock courtroom is now dedicated to the memory of a fallen Clayton County police officer - a Jonesboro High School graduate who gave his all.

The mother of Officer Henry Nicholas Laxson couldn’t hold back her emotions following the honor bestowed upon her son on Wednesday.

Jonesboro High School’s mock trial courtroom was named for him.

Laxson joined Clayton County police in 2017.

While responding to a domestic violence call in 2021, he was shot and killed.

Board members, Clayton County police officers, family and friends gathered to celebrate his legacy of servant leadership in the department’s SWAT and Tiger Units.

“I not only lost my son, but I gained a big blue family and I love you guys so much,” his mother, Denise Laxson, told those attending the dedication ceremony.

Henry Laxson graduated from the high school in 2012. His name now hangs at the front of the courtroom.

He once walked the halls of the school and will now inspire other students in the law and justice program.

The school’s mock trial program is a leader, with 10 state champion titles and national and international recognition.

