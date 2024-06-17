Controversial Clayton County commissioner resigns

A controversial Clayton County commissioner has handed over her resignation letter.

Commissioner Felicia Franklin sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday stating she will resign on June 30. Franklin was up for re-election and ran for chairwoman of the county commission, but finished third in May’s primary.

She will not serve out the rest of her current term.

“I am resigning as a Clayton County Commissioner effective June 30, 2024 and wanted to give you ample notice in case you need to appoint someone to fulfill the remainder of my term. I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Clayton County and our beloved State of Georgia. However, I have been presented an opportunity I must take advantage of at this time,” Franklin wrote in her letter.

Franklin has become a somewhat controversial figure over the past year.

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners voted in November to remove her as its vice chair after an incident at a local sports bar.

Video from inside 404 Sports Bar and Grill shows Franklin consuming drinks and then collapsing outside the bar on Sept. 29. Police body camera video showed Franklin being combative in an ambulance.

Franklin told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that she believes she was drugged with GHB – better known as “the date rape drug.” Last week, Morrow police said they found no evidence of the drug in her system, but cannabinoids did turn up in a urinalysis.

Several residents called on Franklin to resign. Some people even demanded that the governor remove her.

“I want you to hear me clearly: I’m going to resign as the District 3 commissioner the day that I’m elected as the Chairwoman of the Board of Commissioners,” Franklin said at the time.

Franklin did not say in her letter on Monday what she is doing next.

