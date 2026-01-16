Mexican national dies in ICE custody in Clayton County, consulate pressing for answers

LOVEJOY, Ga. — The Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta says it is investigating the death of a Mexican National while in ICE custody.

The consulate said it was made aware of the death on Jan. 14.

The person, who the consulate has not identified yet, was being held at the Robert A. Deyton Detention Facility in Lovejoy, in Clayton County.

“In coordination with the competent U.S. authorities, the Consulate General has requested that the circumstances of the incident be clarified and is collaborating in the necessary procedures to ensure that the investigation is conducted promptly and transparently,” the consulate said in a news release.

The consulate said it has been in communication with the ICE field office in Atlanta as they continue to search for answers over what happened to the detainee.

The consulate said it is also working to have the person’s remains returned to Mexico “in accordance with the wishes of his family.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to ICE for comment on this story and is waiting to hear back from the agency.

“The Government of Mexico expresses its deepest condolences to the family of the Mexican national and reiterates its commitment to providing consular assistance and protection to our community,” the consulate said.

