Clayton County teen at center of manhunt surrenders

After more than 48 hours on the run, an armed and dangerous teen at the center of a manhunt has surrendered.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lequan Stephens, 16, was turned in by his father on Tuesday.

Police say he was accused of shooting a juvenile in the face and neck over the weekend.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also took out warrants against him for an unrelated shooting on Misty Ridge Ct. in DeKalb County near Redan Middle School.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen put out an alert for Stephens on Sunday morning, saying he was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and property damage.

The extent of the teenage victim’s injuries has not been released.

The exact charges that Stephens will face are unclear.

