Clayton County superintendent pushing high school seniors to have a plan before graduation

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many high school seniors are graduating this month, but nearly 30% of students will leave school without a plan for the future.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke with the superintendent of Clayton County Public Schools, who says he was determined to make sure all of his students knew their next step.

Dr. Anthony Smith says he went to each school to call on every high school senior to be intentional about what happens after graduating and choose one of what he calls the four Es: enrollment, enlist, employment or entrepreneurship.

“It allows them to continue with their dreams far beyond once they walk across the stage with their degree and get that diploma,” Dr. Smith said.

Wilson also got to meet students who chose each of Smith’s four paths.

Kennedy Williams decided to enroll at Kennesaw State University.

“They really pushed me to find new opportunities,” she said. “I ended up getting a job at the district in the math department.”

Michael is going the employment route and already has a job as a lineman with Georgia Power.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have this opportunity,” he said.

Lizet Milano has decided to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.

“Once I got here and enrolled in the ROTC program, I realized that my passion was to serve people and to serve my community,” she said.

Andrew says he already has two businesses and plans to keep running them.

“Making sure that 100% of the students graduating from Clayton County Public School has a clear plan that supports their aspirations and dreams,” Dr. Smith said.

