Clayton County Schools cancels all events for the week due to heat

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Temperatures across metro Atlanta are expected to stay in the 90s throughout the week.

Because of the high heat index, Clayton County Public Schools officials have decided to cancel all school-sanctioned events for the week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Spokespeople say school officials should adhere to “Red Level” protocols at least until Friday.

They say parents should take similar precautions for any outdoor events throughout the week.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here are some recommendations to protect yourself from the sun and high temperatures:

Wear lightweight or moisture-wicking clothing

Take frequent breaks

Drink plenty of water

Plan activities for early morning or the evening

Here are more heat safety tips from the National Weather Service.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

APS Board of Education unanimously approves new superintendent On Monday, the board unanimously approved Dr. Bryan Johnson as the new superintendent for Atlantic Public Schools.

©2024 Cox Media Group