Clayton County Schools cancels all events for the week due to heat

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Temperatures across metro Atlanta are expected to stay in the 90s throughout the week.
Because of the high heat index, Clayton County Public Schools officials have decided to cancel all school-sanctioned events for the week.
Spokespeople say school officials should adhere to “Red Level” protocols at least until Friday.
They say parents should take similar precautions for any outdoor events throughout the week.
Here are some recommendations to protect yourself from the sun and high temperatures:
- Wear lightweight or moisture-wicking clothing
- Take frequent breaks
- Drink plenty of water
- Plan activities for early morning or the evening
Here are more heat safety tips from the National Weather Service.
