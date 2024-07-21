Clayton County police searching for missing woman with schizophrenia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Alert for a missing woman with schizophrenia.

Police say Irvine Kemokai went missing from Holly Tree Townhomes in Riverdale on July 3 at 8 p.m.

Her mother, Josephine Kemokai alerted police her daughter was missing just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Josephine told police Irvine was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants, and a black backpack.

Irvine is 5-feet-4 inches tall, 176 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes with schizophrenia.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Irvine, please contact the Clayton County Police Department 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

