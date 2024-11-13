Clayton County police searching for 2 men who robbed gas station at gunpoint

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is looking for two men who held up a gas station last week.

Police say on Nov. 4 just after 7 p.m., the two men entered the Valero gas station on Highway 85 in Riverdale and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the man on the right acted as the lookout while the other suspect went behind the register and took money while pointing his gun at the clerk.

The men then fled on foot from the scene toward Warren Drive. At this time, the identities of the two men are unknown.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Moore in the Criminal Investigation Division CCPD at 770-477-3641.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group