Clayton County police investigating rollover crash, driver was nowhere to be found

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police and Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, shortly after 6 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the intersection of Maddox Road and Lake Harbin Road, they found a gray Ford F-250 truck on its side.

Firefighters searched the crash site for the driver, but they had left the scene.

Clayton County police said the truck left the roadway and flipped into the wood line.

Police are continuing to investigate.

