Clayton County officer rushed to hospital for medical emergency

A Clayton County officer is recovering after a medical emergency while on duty.

Clayton County Police tells Channel 2 Action News that the officer was rushed from a QuikTrip on Hwy 85 to Grady Memorial Hospital around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Atlanta police briefly shut down Interstate 75/85 for other Clayton County officers to escort him to the hospital.

The officer, who has not been identified, is now stable, according to the department. Police did not say what kind of medical emergency he had.

“We ask the community to please keep our officer in your thoughts and prayers during this time,” the department said in a statement.

