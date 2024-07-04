Clayton County native competing in annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

CLAYTON COUNY, Ga. — A Clayton County native is set to compete in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Thursday.

Gideon Oji, who is from Morrow, is one of 15 professional eaters competing in the annual tournament.

The 6-foot-9 Oji played college basketball at Clayton State University and previously ate 38 hot dogs in the 2016 contest.

Each year, the contest is held at Coney Island, which is near Brooklyn.

The winner of the contest gets $10,000. The men’s contest begins at Noon.

The 2024 contest is wide open with the departure of eating legend Joey Chestnut.

Major League Eating banned Chestnut, 41, who has won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 16 of the past 17 years, from the event.

A Major League Eating spokesperson said Chestnut chose to represent another hot dog brand, which disqualifies him from this year’s competition.

