Clayton County inmate dies after seizure, going into cardiac arrest at jail, sheriff’s office says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen announced an inmate died while finishing his time in custody on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Dewayne Driscoll was set to be released from the jail on Aug. 1. His death is under investigation by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.

He was finishing serving a sentence for violating his probation, after arrests for driving-related violations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The sheriff’s office said Driscoll suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

Jail staff gave Driscoll CPR and he was taken to Southern Regional Hospital by Clayton County EMS, but despite “extensive life-saving efforts,” he passed away, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Driscoll was in jail after several arrests. In December 2020, he was arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and making an improper lane change.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Feb. 14, 2022, he was sentenced to serve 20 days in the jail and to serve 11 months and 10 days on probation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Toward the end of July 2023, Driscoll was arrested for violating probation and was taken into custody on March 17 by the Forest Park Police Department for brake lights, fleeing from police, obstruction of an officer, driving on a suspended license and violating probation.

When Driscoll went to court for violating probation, he was sentenced to serve four months and 23 days in jail, ending on Aug. 1.

The sheriff’s office expressed their “deepest condolences” to Driscoll’s family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta police searching for woman who dropped off homicide victim at Grady

©2023 Cox Media Group