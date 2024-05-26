Clayton Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam calls from spoofed phone numbers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a jury duty scam that has victimized some county residents.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers posing as bonding agents, federal agents, and deputy sheriffs call a potential victim and say they must pay to have warrants removed or pay to get someone out of jail.

The sheriff’s office says they will never call anyone and request payments.

They will also never ask for payments through platforms like CashAp, Zelle, GooglePay, Apple Pay, Venmo, or gift cards.

Another way scammers get paid by their unsuspecting victims is to request the person go to Walgreens or CVS for a money order.

The scammers spoof sheriff’s office telephone numbers to make the scam more believable.

If you get a call claiming that you have missed jury duty and asking for money, the sheriff’s office says you should hang up and call the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4479.

