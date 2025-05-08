Clayton Co. police looking for missing teen with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a missing, endangered 15-year-old.

Officers responded to a youth group home on Rex Road, in Rex, Georgia, and spoke with staff, who told them that Maddox Lane left the home without permission at 10:30 p.m.

Police say Lane is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. They don’t know which direction he was walking.

He is five feet and six inches tall, weighs about 115 lbs, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and white Air Force One shoes.

Police say he should be wearing an ankle monitor.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call Clayton County police at 770-477-3747.

