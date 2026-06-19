Clayton Co. man’s ‘own testimony’ helps get him life sentence for killing wife in front of children

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A jury has convicted a man of murder and other charges in the 2022 shooting death of his wife inside the family’s home, according to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office.

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The jury found Johnnie Alston guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

Prosecutors said evidence presented at trial showed that on Dec. 30, 2022, Alston shot and killed his wife of 10 years, Alicia Alston, at the home they shared with their children.

According to the DA’s office, at 10 a.m., two children ran to the master bedroom after hearing gunshots and hearing their mother call for help. Prosecutors said the children saw Alston standing over the victim with a handgun pointed at her while she was suffering from severe injuries.

The district attorney’s office said Alston left the scene and later went to a local QuikTrip gas station before checking into a motel. Authorities arrested him on Jan. 3, 2023.

Prosecutors said Alston admitted to shooting his wife and wrote an apology letter to the couple’s children and the victim’s family.

During the trial, Alston testified and asked jurors to consider involuntary manslaughter. According to the district attorney’s office, jurors later said his own testimony was a major factor in their decision to convict him on all counts and reject the lesser charge.

A judge sentenced Alston to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five consecutive years.

In a statement, District Attorney Tasha Mosley praised the prosecution team and said she hopes the outcome provides the victim’s family with “some measure of peace and closure.”

“This conviction cannot undo the painful events of December 30, 2022,” Mosley said. “It is our sincere hope that her family has found some measure of peace and closure through this outcome.”

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