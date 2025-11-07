Cancer patient among passengers stranded by air traffic cuts in Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of people were forced to make other plans at Atlanta’s airport Friday on the first day of government-ordered flight reductions.

At least 87 flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by 6 p.m., with hundreds more delayed.

One man whose Frontier Airlines flight was canceled, Joseph Fuller, told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that he has cancer and needs to get home.

“We have to be back in Syracuse because my husband has cancer, and he has an appointment Monday morning,” said his wife, Yvonne Fuller.

Hundreds of travelers faced disruptions as the Federal Aviation Administration implemented flight reductions due to staffing issues.

The FAA began reducing flights by 4% on the first day of the government-ordered cutbacks. The federal agency said the reductions are a result of staffing shortages among air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown.

“If we don’t get this government shutdown ended, the number of controllers that are simply not going to be able to show up to work is going to skyrocket,” said aviation expert John Nance.

The FAA projects that flight reductions could increase to 10% by next Friday if the government shutdown continues. This has raised concerns among travelers, especially during the busy holiday season.

First-time flyer Michael Page shared his worries about the situation, describing it as “pretty sad.”

Some airlines are offering refunds for canceled flights and suggest that passengers purchase backup tickets on other carriers. However, for travelers like the Fullers, driving is not an option due to health issues.

“If we could drive I would’ve driven here and driven home,” Yvonne Fuller said.

