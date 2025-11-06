Atlanta Airport prepares for air traffic cuts during ongoing shutdown

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is one of 40 across the U.S. that could see a 10% reduction in flights because of the impact of the government shutdown is having on air traffic controllers.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the decrease in air traffic, which will start at 4% on Friday. It comes just as the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season begins, impacting airlines and travelers nationwide.

Ricky Smith, General Manager of the Atlanta Airport, spoke exclusively Thursday with Channel 2’s Richard Elliot on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

“It’s not unusual for airports to have to deal with irregular operations,” Smith said.

Smith said they are hoping the FAA does not have to reduce air traffic by the full 10%, but they are ready if it does.

“Our responsibility is the airport, and we’re already finalizing plans internally for making sure that we do whatever we can to make the passenger experience as pleasant as possible given, you know, that kind of unwanted situation,” he said.

Smith said that includes having sufficient staff and resources, helping passenger whose flights were canceled or delayed, and making sure restaurants are ready to stay open late to accommodate.

He also noted that federal employees, including TSA agents, have been managing well during the shutdown, similar to their performance during the pandemic.

“Federal employees are putting it all on the line to make sure that the passenger experience is still there,” he said.

Roosevelt Gilbert, owner of The Barber Shop Atlanta Salon at the airport, said he hopes the change will not affect his business.

“Very unfortunate for those who are affected, but I think it’s going to have a minimal impact on us, and we expect it to be temporary,” Gilbert said.

Smith said he believes people will still show up, and they will provide the same level of service.

“Again, this won’t be a permanent shutdown,” he said. “It will be somewhat temporary.”

