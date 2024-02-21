Bars in Clayton County will soon stay open later, commissioners vote

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A resolution to extend bar hours in Clayton County was approved by county commissioners on Tuesday night.

At last week’s commission meeting, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts asked them to extend the legal time to serve and consume alcoholic beverages from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

By a vote of 3-1 on Tuesday night, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved the change.

Roberts said that owners and managers of restaurants, bars and lounges said that closing at 2 a.m. was hindering their success. Several neighboring jurisdictions allow alcohol sales later than 2 a.m.

He said the request was “in the interest of economic development, and the opportunity for our small business owners to make the profits that they want to make.”

Commissioners questioned if Roberts would ask for an increased police budget since potentially intoxicated people would be out longer. He said that with previous incentives approved by the board, recruitment has increased.

There is no timeline for when bars will officially be able to stay open.

