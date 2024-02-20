Ga. mom charged with murder after 1-year-old daughter found in 4 feet of water

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother is in custody after her 1-year-old daughter died on Monday.
Deputies in Burke County were called to a home at 12:45 p.m. for an unresponsive child.
When they got there, they found the toddler in four feet of water. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The girl’s mother, 34-year-old Alisha Stevens, was arrested and charged with murder.
Stevens is currently being held in the Burke County Detention Center.
The child’s name and details surrounding her death have not been released.
