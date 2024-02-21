Suspect barricaded inside Atlanta home, SWAT units on scene

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they are currently involved in a standoff.

They say a “possibly armed suspect” is barricaded inside a home on Osborne St. SW.

Atlanta SWAT units have secured the area around the home.

Police have not commented on what prompted the standoff.

The name of the person inside the home has not been released.

