Atlanta airport No. 1 for guns detected at checkpoints in 2018

ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport is once again #1 when it comes to guns intercepted at security checkpoints.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, where TSA agents said 198 of 4,239 guns taken from passengers were in Atlanta.
A TSA official said most people caught with guns at checkpoints simply forgot they had them, but getting caught can cause you -- and your fellow travelers -- big problems.
For another year, @ATLairport is #1 with the number of guns detected at ATL security checkpoints in 2018.— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) February 7, 2019
I'm going through the numbers for you on Channel 2 Action News. pic.twitter.com/EkcKJO6vXY
The consequences you face if you're caught with a gun at the airport -- and how you can travel with one legally
