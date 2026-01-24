Atlanta airport investing in new equipment to keep passengers moving during winter storm

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is preparing for rain, sleet and freezing rain.

Operations teams say they aren’t expecting major disruptions.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer got a look at how they are making sure planes and passengers are safe.

“We have snow brooms, plows and new equipment that we brought on this year that will enhance clear runways quicker,” Deputy General Manager of Operations Gus Hudson said.

Airport officials say they just added $3 million to enhance winter weather operations, and keep people inside the airport moving along.

Crews outside are starting 12-hour shifts with response available 24/7 until the weather clears.

“Our teams are dedicated to ensuring best operations, make sure we have the safest airport possible,” Hudson said.

