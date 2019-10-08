Assistant principal nearly loses job after testing positive for THC

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County educator says he is grateful that he will be allowed to keep his job with the district after he tested positive for low levels of THC.
Assistant Principal Ed Blackwood told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman that he was injured while breaking up a lunchroom fight in March.
Part of the workman's comp process required him to take a drug test. Blackwood said he takes CBD oil to help treat the symptoms of a painful autoimmune disease.
He says the CBD caused him to fail the drug test.
"My reaction was that I was absolutely shocked. Never (had) anything to do with marijuana in my life, but I do take CBD oil," Blackwood told Hyman. "I did inform the doctor at the clinic that I took it and she says sometimes that tests positive, especially at low levels."
