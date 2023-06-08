6-year-old nearly beaten to death after mother’s boyfriend accuses him of stealing $80

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old boy in Clayton County is fighting for his life after his mother’s boyfriend beat him over the course of a weekend, according to police.

Clayton County police say Porshe Wells’ 6-year-old son is in “extremely grave condition” at the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wells and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Napoleon Tracey Ates Jr., were arrested and charged with child cruelty.

Police say the boy’s injuries include bleeding on the brain, blood clot in the lungs, broken bones and severe bruising all over the body.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to police, who said that Ates believed the 6-year-old stole $80 from him and gave it to the family’s roommate. Ates then assaulted the child every day for the entire weekend before the most severe beating, which happened on June 6.

“Ms. Wells advised once the assault was over, her child was unconscious, unresponsive, covered in bruises, and foaming at the mouth,” police said. “Ms. Wells advised she attempted to revive her child with a cold bath, but it did not work.”

Police said that during the attack, Wells ignored her child’s suffering. Police said she got her nails done, and did her normal daily activities from June 4 until June 6, until she decided to take him to the hospital.

“The lack of feeling, feelings for the child by both parents is just astonishing,” Officer Julia Isaac with the Clayton County Police. “The 6-year-old was in horrible condition.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Wells initially told police she was not there during the beatings, but later admitted that she was there and Ates told her to leave the room.

Ates was booked into the Clayton County Jail on Tuesday night and charged with cruelty to children, battery-family violence and violation of probation.

Wells is being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, second-degree cruelty to children, making false statements and contributing to the deprivation of a minor

She was in court Thursday, where a judge denied her bond.

Ates roommate told Jones that he worked for the City of Atlanta Watershed.

Ates remains behind bars.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Body matching description of missing 21-year-old DeKalb man found off I-20, police say

©2022 Cox Media Group