3 Georgia programs get federal resources to help veterans, 2 are in metro Atlanta

JONESBORO, Ga. — In a bid to give veterans in the metro Atlanta area, and Georgia, more opportunities, a series of federal funding awards are coming to parts of the metro area.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announced organizations in Sandy Springs and Jonesboro both received hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to provide U.S. service members with new ways to learn and work.

Along with a third program in Warner Robins, the senator’s office announced nearly $1 million in funding was awarded.

“I have secured the bipartisan support in the Senate to help veterans across the State of Georgia find employment in the civilian workforce,” Ossoff said in a statement.

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Here’s where the funds are going in Georgia:

WARNER ROBINS: Central Georgia Technical College and the Georgia VECTR Center ($300,000): Central Georgia Technical College, in partnership with the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource (VECTR) Center, will use the Federal funding to enhance access to workforce training and postsecondary education for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. The project will fund workforce development training, including direct training, career coaching, resume and interview preparation, and student supplies such as books, certifications, and more.

Central Georgia Technical College and the Georgia VECTR Center ($300,000): Central Georgia Technical College, in partnership with the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource (VECTR) Center, will use the Federal funding to enhance access to workforce training and postsecondary education for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. The project will fund workforce development training, including direct training, career coaching, resume and interview preparation, and student supplies such as books, certifications, and more. SANDY SPRINGS: ATLVets, Inc ($223,000): ATLVets will use the Federal funding to provide training and support for veterans transitioning from service to running businesses. These resources will help expand training sessions and workshops for this program, covering topics such as business planning, financial management, and marketing strategies. The program also provides mentorship opportunities, pairing veterans with experienced professionals who offer guidance and support to help veterans navigate their transition to entrepreneurship.

ATLVets, Inc ($223,000): ATLVets will use the Federal funding to provide training and support for veterans transitioning from service to running businesses. These resources will help expand training sessions and workshops for this program, covering topics such as business planning, financial management, and marketing strategies. The program also provides mentorship opportunities, pairing veterans with experienced professionals who offer guidance and support to help veterans navigate their transition to entrepreneurship. JONESBORO: Library Foundation of Clayton County, Inc. ($300,000): The Library Foundation of Clayton County will use the Federal funding to provide training sessions to help veterans start and grow small businesses by offering instruction, training, and support with a strong focus on veterans transitioning into civilian life. These resources will allow the Library Foundation to expand their reach to even more veterans and offer more resources and workshops.

Officials from ATLVets, the Clayton County Government and the Central Georgia Technical College Foundation thanked Ossoff for his help securing the funds.

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