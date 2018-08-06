  • 12 districts go Back 2 School Monday

    By: Darryn Moore

    It is time to go Back 2 School for 12 major districts Monday.

    The following districts start class Monday:  Fulton, Gwinnett, Clayton, DeKalb, Fayette, Griffin-Spalding, Lamar, Butts, Oglethorpe, Heard, Meriwether, Thomaston-Upson counties.

    [FULL LIST: Metro Atlanta Back 2 School 2018 Start Dates] 

