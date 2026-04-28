Clayton County unveils new fire headquarters, fire station

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in Clayton County are now better equipped to respond during emergencies after the opening of a new fire headquarters and Fire Station No. 1 in Riverdale.

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County leaders, firefighters, and community members gathered Thursday at the new facility on Garden Walk Boulevard for a ceremonial hose-opening and ribbon-cutting celebration, marking the official launch of the station and headquarters.

Officials say the new facility was designed to improve emergency response times and provide expanded support for firefighters and first responders.

“When you’re designing for firefighters, you’re designing for seconds that save lives,” one official said during the ceremony.

The project includes a new fire station and a new headquarters for Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services, along with clinic and wellness spaces to support first responders’ physical and mental health needs.

Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Alieka Anderson Henry said the project was funded through a voter-approved sales tax fire fund.

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“When our citizens know that we take care of them and we take the money that they voted on and invest it back into our county, that is the greatest part of having this building,” Henry said. “We take care of the citizens in Clayton County.”

Former Clayton County Fire Chief and current Morrow City Manager Landry Merkison said the idea for a new headquarters began more than a decade ago as the department continued to grow.

“Our last headquarters was built in 1990. The organization has tripled in size, call volume has tripled,” Merkison said.

He added that the county is committed to providing firefighters with better facilities, pay, and wellness resources.

“There was a commitment to our employees to provide them the very best pay, health and wellness and facilities, and today is the culmination of that promise,” Merkison said.

Officials say the new clinic will support the healthcare and mental health needs of first responders while also working to reduce injuries and long-term health risks.

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