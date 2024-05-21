Clayton County park temporarily closed for renovations

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Forest Park park is expected to be closed for a month for renovations.

On Monday, the City of Forest Park announced a temporary closure in a press release for Perkins Park located at 5127 West Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It will be closed from May 20 to June 21.

Crews will be shutting down the recreational area for renovations and the resurfacing of the park’s basketball court.

The aim is to offer a better experience all around for residents and park goers.

Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells (Ward 4) feels that Forest Park residents deserve “noting less” than the amenities coming to the park.

“Our residents deserve nothing less than first-class amenities that will encourage them to live a healthy lifestyle both mentally and physically,” said Akins-Wells. “As someone who was raised in Forest Park, I know first hand how important it is to have access to high-quality parks. This is just one of the many steps we are taking to ensure we are able to offer safe, clean and accessible recreation areas for youth, adults, families, seniors and those who choose to visit our incredible community.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The park is expected to re-open towards the end of June.

The city says it will notify the public of any extensions to the closure.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mail issues at metro Atlanta postal facility may be improving after months of delays

©2024 Cox Media Group