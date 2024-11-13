Clayton County to break ground on new $7.7 million fire station, road to temporarily close

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Fire Department will break ground on a new fire station Wednesday morning.

Fire Station No. 15 will be located at 1950 Harper Drive in Lake City. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

During the groundbreaking, Lake City police will shut down the westbound lane of Harper Drive and Lee Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The eastbound lane will remain open.

The fire station will serve the Lake City community after Clayton County Fire Department took over the city’s services from the City of Morrow.

Fire Station No. 15 will be the first of its kind in Clayton County. Officials say the 9,514 square-foot station will have a new prototype design.

“Despite numerous obstacles, we have delivered a new prototype facility that will enhance our response capabilities in Lake City and surrounding communities, allowing us to respond faster, serve more effectively, and foster closer connections with the citizens we protect,” Interim Fire Chief Tim Sweat said.

The county is paying for the $7.7 million station through fire funds.

